Be it a business lunch in Singapore or family brunch in Auckland, MyMillennium turns every meal at participating Millennium Hotels and Resorts restaurants into reward points – no stay required

Dine across Millennium Hotels and Resort’s restaurants around the world from Singapore to New York, and earn loyalty points without a hotel stay.

Richly spiced lobster in Singapore. Tapas and gin in downtown Manhattan. Tuna ceviche or fish and chips in Auckland.

Most hotel loyalty programmes reward you for staying there, but Millennium Hotels and Resorts rewards you for eating there too, no room booking required. Across its more than 100 hotels worldwide, diners can find options for every occasion, from corporate gatherings to family dinners, while MyMillennium members earn five MyPoints for every US$1 (S$1.30) spent on food and beverage at participating restaurants and bars.

Over time, these points add up and can be redeemed for perks such as dining vouchers, room bookings and room upgrades.

From polished business lunches to catch-ups over sharing plates and family meals abroad, here are dining ideas for every occasion – and how to make each meal count for more.

For business lunches where making a good impression matters

When hosting a business lunch, the right restaurant should strike a balance: polished enough to impress, yet relaxed enough to keep the conversation flowing.

At SanSara in Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, that comes through in elevated North Indian cuisine inspired by the ancient culinary traditions of Awadh.

For client lunches with a flourish, SanSara at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore offers plush interiors and a scenic waterfront setting facing the Singapore River. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

This fine-dining restaurant takes diners on a journey through the royal kitchens of North India, with signatures such as the richly-spiced and vibrant Tali Scallops; fork-tender Gosht Ki Galouti, a mutton dish from the royal kitchens of Lucknow; and the sumptuous Sailana Shevand, a lobster dish prepared in a royal-style gravy of fenugreek, coconut cream, tomato and onion.

For Chinese fine dining, the award-winning Hua Ting Restaurant at Orchard Hotel Singapore offers private rooms for more intimate dining and private conversations.

Choose from smaller spaces that seat four, to the luxurious 20-seater Chairman’s Room that comes with a dedicated entrance. Must-try dishes include the Signature Irish Roasted Duck, Double-Boiled Fish Maw Soup, Stewed Bird’s Nest and an array of handcrafted dim sum to impress without being ostentatious.

For a refined Chinese dining experience, Hua Ting Restaurant at Orchard Hotel Singapore serves handcrafted dim sum and classic Cantonese favourites in an elegant setting. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

If a more casual setting is preferred, the newly refurbished Princess Terrace at Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore, well-loved for its authentic Penang cuisine, is the ideal spot.

Get your fill of time-honoured classics like the Penang Hokkien Mee Soup and Signature Penang Char Kway Teow – and save room for the homemade Tau Hua, which follows a traditional recipe from the 70s.

Princess Terrace at Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore returns with a refreshed look, while keeping the comforting Penang flavours that have made it a longstanding dining favourite. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Make the meal count for more: For frequent diners, the benefits can add up too. Silver and Prestige members enjoy 20 per cent and 25 per cent off dining respectively at participating restaurants, making repeat client lunches and corporate meals more rewarding over time.

How MyMillennium members can earn more Getting started is simple: MyMillennium is free to join . Once enrolled, members can earn MyPoints when dining at participating Millennium Hotels and Resorts restaurants and bars around the world. The points can later be redeemed for rewards such as dining vouchers, room bookings, room upgrades and online shopping rewards through MyMillennium – so a few memorable meals today could bring you closer to a weekend staycation. From now till March 31, 2027, members can also earn bonus MyPoints . How it works: All members enjoy 1,000 bonus MyPoints when they spend from US$75 (before taxes) in a single bill. Stack your rewards with an accelerated earn rate for Silver and Prestige members (capped at two transactions a month): Silver members who spend US$200 or more in a single bill earn double MyPoints on that transaction.

Prestige members who spend US$300 or more in a single bill earn triple MyPoints on that transaction.

Silver and Prestige members will receive both the fixed bonus MyPoints and their tier-based multiplier on the same bill, maximising the value of every dining experience. Join MyMillennium for free to start enjoying this offer and unlock a world of benefits .

For catch-ups with friends over sharing plates and cocktails

Travelling abroad? The rewards continue overseas, where some of the best travel memories are made around the dining table, connecting over shared experiences and sharing plates.

For those craving a taste of home abroad, The Bugis Singapore Restaurant at The Bailey’s Hotel London brings the concept of communal dining to the fore. Singaporean, Malaysian and Chinese cuisines are in the spotlight here – think Singapore Style Hainanese Chicken Rice and Dong Po Rou (Slow Cooked Pork) and Ma Po Tofu – alongside familiar favourites given a creative spin, such as the Nyonya Lobster Sizzling Yee Mee.

For a taste of Singapore in London, The Bugis Singapore Restaurant pairs familiar flavours with dishes like the Nyonya Lobster Sizzling Yee Mee. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

In the same spirit of bonding over food, Beast & Butterflies – the signature restaurant of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ lifestyle brand M Social – brings a lively dining experience to the heart of downtown Manhattan.

Located in M Social Hotel New York Downtown, the restaurant serves modern Spanish tapas made for sharing and gin cocktails crafted with rare botanicals – ideal for long conversations and an unhurried brunch.

Make the meal count for more: New members can also use the US$20 dining credit received upon joining to offset a meal.

At Beast & Butterflies in M Social Hotel New York Downtown, its buzzy setting makes it ideal for lingering over tapas, gin cocktails and conversation. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

For family-friendly holiday meals abroad

On family trips, finding a dining spot that suits everyone’s palate is no mean feat. A trick is to look out for diverse menus that find a sweet spot between the adventurous and the familiar, so that everyone leaves the table happy.

Beast & Butterflies at M Social Hotel Auckland and M Social Hotel Phuket are designed with that range in mind. At the Auckland outpost, fresh, locally sourced ingredients are showcased across dishes for both adults and children, from vibrant Tuna Ceviche dressed up in pickled ginger gel, cherry tomatoes, coconut cream, crispy shallots and sriracha oil; or kid-friendly fish and chips with ketchup.

Beast & Butterflies at M Social Hotel Auckland offers a relaxed setting and a varied menu, including its bright Tuna Ceviche. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Over at M Social Hotel Phuket, Beast & Butterflies takes the form of a seafood grill and bar concept.

Its extensive menu features Thai favourites such as the signature Kho Pad Namprik Goong Sieab, or crab meat fried rice, and Pad Thai Goong Maenam, a stir-fried rice noodle dish with jumbo river prawns. International choices such as sandwiches, burgers and pasta round out the menu.

For families in Phuket, Beast & Butterflies serves a crowd-pleasing mix of Thai flavours, seafood grill dishes and easy international favourites. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Make the meal count for more: Unlike traditional hotel loyalty programmes, MyMillennium allows diners to earn points from meals alone. However, MyMillennium members who do check in can enjoy added benefits, including member-only room rates and up to 20 MyPoints per US$1 spent on rooms. For families staying on property, Silver and Prestige members can also enjoy privileges such as complimentary dining for children aged six and below. Terms and conditions apply.

Turn your next dining experience into travel rewards with MyMillennium .