How ADHD changes as you age

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Researchers are learning more about the ways attention deficit hyperactivity disorder changes with age, when symptoms can emerge, disappear and evolve.

NEW YORK – Elizabeth’s two sons, aged eight and 10, have both been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). So have Elizabeth, 37, and her husband, 41.

To manage it all, she and her husband have implemented an elaborate system of medication and to-do lists. There are whiteboards all over their Southern California home to help with task management and communication.