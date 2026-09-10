How ADHD changes as you age
Dana G. Smith
- Elizabeth and her family manage ADHD with medications and organisational tools, highlighting the challenges of living with ADHD across generations.
- ADHD symptoms often shift with age, from hyperactive-impulsive in children to inattentive or combined types in adults, affecting daily life differently.
- Environmental factors, brain development and treatment approaches influence how ADHD symptoms change over time, with some people experiencing improvement or remission.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Elizabeth’s two sons, aged eight and 10, have both been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). So have Elizabeth, 37, and her husband, 41.
To manage it all, she and her husband have implemented an elaborate system of medication and to-do lists. There are whiteboards all over their Southern California home to help with task management and communication.