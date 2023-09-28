Tackle spots, scars and wrinkles: How 2-in-1 laser treatment can smoothen and even out your complexion

As vigilant as you may be about your skincare routine, it is unavoidable for some imperfections to appear every now and then. Acne scars, large pores and hyperpigmentation are all par for the course, especially in sunny Singapore where we are constantly exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays.
Plus, even the most ironclad skincare routine will not be able to avoid signs of ageing such as wrinkles and loss of collagen, which happens naturally from as early as in your 20s.
If your goal is to maintain blemish-free, radiant skin in a convenient way that does not require major downtime, Pico Laser may be the answer. The United States Food and Drug Administration-approved non-invasive laser procedure delivers ultra-short bursts of energy in picoseconds (one-trillionth of a second) to targeted areas of the skin.
“It has been clinically proven to address a range of concerns, including acne scars, wrinkles, pigmentation issues and overall skin rejuvenation,” says Dr Ian Tan, founder and medical director of V Medical Aesthetics. “The process also stimulates collagen production, which can help to target fine lines and wrinkles.”
Improve the appearance of scars, boost skin radiance
The Pico Laser treatment uses skin-resurfacing technology to stimulate elastin and collagen production in the dermal layers of the skin. This spike in collagen enables skin to heal naturally while addressing other skin conditions.
As Pico Laser delivers energy in very short and precise pulses, it minimises heat build-up in the skin. This reduces the risk of damaging the surrounding tissue, making it a safer and effective option for various skin types, says Dr Ian.
The laser pulses are so fast that they create a photomechanical effect – shattering pigment particles and breaking them into smaller fragments.
“These shattered pigment particles are then metabolised and transported out of your body through the cells in your immune system,” explains Dr Ian.
Since the heat deeply penetrates the skin, this treatment can also be more effective on stubborn acne scars such as ice pick and rolling scars that have persisted for many years and resisted other treatments, says Dr Ian.
Each treatment session is about 30 minutes long. Once it is over, you will see a noticeable difference in how bright your skin looks. As the treated area undergoes healing, an improvement in skin tone and texture can be seen over one to two weeks.
According to Dr Ian, the number of sessions required depends on your skin’s current condition, but in general, it will take five to seven sessions to see significant results.
“Minor skin issues such as dull skin, superficial and mild freckles can be resolved in one or two sessions,” he notes.
The Pico Laser treatment is also said to be effective on mature skin, especially skin with age-related pigmentation such as melasma or age spots. It is also versatile enough to be used on certain body parts and to remove tattoos. However, it is discouraged for those who are pregnant or have skin disease.
At V Medical Aesthetics clinic, patients usually combine Pico Laser with other injectables to target specific skin concerns. “We have patients who pair it with skin boosters to achieve a radiant glow,” says Dr Ian.
V Medical Aesthetics clinic has 16 outlets islandwide. Each clinic has up to three doctors, all of whom can perform the Pico Laser treatment. Patients have the flexibility to pick their preferred outlet and doctor.
Caring for your skin after treatment
The Pico Laser’s short bursts of heat energy generally result in minimal discomfort. There may be temporary side effects such as pain, redness, swelling and skin darkening, but Dr Ian says these effects are typically short-lived.
To reap the maximum results in a safe manner, his advice is to ensure that the treatment is carried out by trained professionals.
Post-treatment care also plays a part in whether you achieve your desired outcome.
Here are Dr Ian’s tips:
-
Avoid harsh exfoliants such as retinoids or products containing strong, active ingredients for a few days after the treatment. Also, skip using any make-up or topical products on the treated area for at least 24 hours. “Once you’re cleared to use make-up, opt for non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic products to minimise the risk of clogging pores or causing skin irritation,” says Dr Ian
-
Skip strenuous exercise that may induce excessive sweating for the first 3 days. This can increase the risk of skin infection and irritation at the treated area. Dr Ian also discourages swimming, as chlorine and bacteria can negatively impact the healing of skin.
-
Resist the urge to pick, peel or scratch the treated area. Doing so can disrupt the healing process and result in scarring, infection or delayed recovery.
-
Protect your skin from direct sunlight. Harsh UV rays can exacerbate irritation and reduce the effectiveness of the treatment. “Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 50, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure for several weeks post-treatment,” says Dr Ian.
- Avoid hot showers and saunas for a few days. These could lead to increased redness, irritation and potential complications.
