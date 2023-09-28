Tackle spots, scars and wrinkles: How 2-in-1 laser treatment can smoothen and even out your complexion

As vigilant as you may be about your skincare routine, it is unavoidable for some imperfections to appear every now and then. Acne scars, large pores and hyperpigmentation are all par for the course, especially in sunny Singapore where we are constantly exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Plus, even the most ironclad skincare routine will not be able to avoid signs of ageing such as wrinkles and loss of collagen, which happens naturally from as early as in your 20s.

If your goal is to maintain blemish-free, radiant skin in a convenient way that does not require major downtime, Pico Laser may be the answer. The United States Food and Drug Administration-approved non-invasive laser procedure delivers ultra-short bursts of energy in picoseconds (one-trillionth of a second) to targeted areas of the skin.

“It has been clinically proven to address a range of concerns, including acne scars, wrinkles, pigmentation issues and overall skin rejuvenation,” says Dr Ian Tan, founder and medical director of V Medical Aesthetics. “The process also stimulates collagen production, which can help to target fine lines and wrinkles.”

Improve the appearance of scars, boost skin radiance

The Pico Laser treatment uses skin-resurfacing technology to stimulate elastin and collagen production in the dermal layers of the skin. This spike in collagen enables skin to heal naturally while addressing other skin conditions.

As Pico Laser delivers energy in very short and precise pulses, it minimises heat build-up in the skin. This reduces the risk of damaging the surrounding tissue, making it a safer and effective option for various skin types, says Dr Ian.

The laser pulses are so fast that they create a photomechanical effect – shattering pigment particles and breaking them into smaller fragments.

“These shattered pigment particles are then metabolised and transported out of your body through the cells in your immune system,” explains Dr Ian.

Since the heat deeply penetrates the skin, this treatment can also be more effective on stubborn acne scars such as ice pick and rolling scars that have persisted for many years and resisted other treatments, says Dr Ian.