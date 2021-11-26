Hot looks this season

Logo mania, comic strip colours, mini dresses and midi skirts, here is how to pull off the latest looks with panache. Gracia Phang and Lauren Alexa reports

Be it detailed drawings fit for the museum, the abstract swirls of the 1970s or a playful, free-spirited sketch, artful elements add an unexpected touch of whimsy and colour to tailored separates. Whether you go for a head-to-toe look or simply throw a statement piece over wardrobe classics, you are sure to feel like a masterpiece.

What is a sure conversation starter? A novelty bag. And the good news is, there is one for every occasion and personality - from the elegant giant pearls at Simone Rocha to the luxurious gold ears at Schiaparelli to the ancient Greek sculptures at Louis Vuitton. Amp up the drama with an equally bold ensemble or keep it simple and let the bag take centre stage. Brings a whole new dimension to bagging right.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 26, 2021, with the headline 'Hot looks this season'.
