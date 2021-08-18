Hot Bods: Working out at home when gyms were closed

Melissa Foo, 34

Customer relations manager

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen

I run four to five times a week and average a distance of 50km a week. I also go to the gym at least three to four times a week for weight training, using free weights for a full-body workout. When gyms were closed, I worked out at home with weights of up to 40kg. I also do high-intensity interval training workouts, sometimes in virtual sessions with my friends, consisting of bodyweight exercises.

Diet

I am trying to cook my own meals on weekdays - usually steamed or stir-fried vegetables, or tofu soup with vegetables. I do not really count calories, but I try to eat more soup-based or steamed food.

During weekends, I eat whatever I want.

Tristan Chua, 25

Student

Height: 1.76m

Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen

I work out in the gym three to four times a week. I try to go in the morning when I am feeling fresh. I do cardio once or twice a week with sprints to burn fat. When gyms were closed, I used fitness corners and free weights at home, while maintaining my diet and cardio training.

Diet

On a day-to-day basis, I try to hit my protein intake - which is around two slabs of chicken breast a day - and I prefer colourful vegetables such as bell pepper and broccoli, so my meals look more appetising. I eat a lot of fast food and drink coconut ice-blended beverages, so for subsequent meals, I focus on more healthy fare and cook my own meals.