Hot Bods: Training six to seven times a week, sometimes twice a day

Pari Priyadarshini (left) trains six to seven times a week while Lin Diyou cycles for 45 minutes three times a week.ST PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN
SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - entrepreneur Pari Priyadarshini, 41, and dentist Lin Diyou, 30.

Pari Priyadarshini, 41, Entrepreneur

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen

I do both endurance and strength training. I train six to seven times a week, sometimes twice a day, with run workouts in the morning and strength training in the evening. It may sound exhausting, but I love how strong and resilient I have become since I started exercising three years ago.

Diet

I always keep my protein intake high. My breakfast is either oats with protein powder and berries or scrambled egg whites with vegetables. I have a sweet tooth and indulge it with protein bars.

Lin Diyou, 30 Dentist

Height: 1.78m

Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen

I hit the gym six times a week for about 11/2 hours each session, working on my chest, back, legs, shoulders, arms and abs. Cardio is a must and I cycle for 45 minutes three times a week.

Diet

I have hawker food and the occasional bubble tea for lunch on weekdays, so I balance my diet by having more protein and less carbs for dinner and on weekends.

I also cut sugar as much as possible to keep my calorie intake in check. I snack on healthier options such as carrot and celery sticks instead of cake and ice cream.

