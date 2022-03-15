Hot Bods: Striving to be fit as I meditate for long hours

Commercial manager Chloe Lee, 29, and civil servant Jeffrey Ong, 36, are this week's hot bods. ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG
SINGAPORE - Meet commercial manager Chloe Lee, 29, and civil servant Jeffrey Ong, 36.

Chloe Lee, 29

Commercial manager in the media industry

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: Three times a week on weekdays, I do a 45-minute body combat workout followed by a high-intensity interval-training session consisting of four exercises for 10 minutes. This ends with three sets of planking. On Sundays, I'll go for a brisk 11km walk, which would take me take 1 hour and 40 minutes to complete.

Diet: I usually avoid deep-fried and processed food, and consume steamed fish, soup, vegetables and eggs. I love dark chocolate and will snack on almonds and fruit like kiwi.

I drink lots of warm water and avoid sweet drinks and sugar in general.

Jeffrey Ong, 36

Civil servant

Height: 1.68m

Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: I work out twice a week at the gym. My regimen constantly evolves and involves a lot of core-strengthening and compound movements. I dedicate one day a week to cardio, either working out at a fitness corner or playing football or some other sports.

My main motivation for striving to be fit is because I meditate for long hours, and being fit helps to stabilise me physically and improves my focus. I also strive to be functional and take part in any activity efficiently.

Diet: I do not count my macros (the macronutrients, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates). I don't have a favourite food and probably consume only half the amount of protein compared with the athletes featured in this column.

I abstain from processed food and make sure I keep my immune system strong by eating lots of fruit like avocados and berries.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

