Hot Bods: Striving to be fit as I meditate for long hours

SINGAPORE - Meet commercial manager Chloe Lee, 29, and civil servant Jeffrey Ong, 36.
Chloe Lee, 29
Commercial manager in the media industry
Height: 1.6m
Weight: 52kg
Exercise regimen: Three times a week on weekdays, I do a 45-minute body combat workout followed by a high-intensity interval-training session consisting of four exercises for 10 minutes. This ends with three sets of planking. On Sundays, I'll go for a brisk 11km walk, which would take me take 1 hour and 40 minutes to complete.
Diet: I usually avoid deep-fried and processed food, and consume steamed fish, soup, vegetables and eggs. I love dark chocolate and will snack on almonds and fruit like kiwi.
I drink lots of warm water and avoid sweet drinks and sugar in general.
Jeffrey Ong, 36
Civil servant
Height: 1.68m
Weight: 70kg
Exercise regimen: I work out twice a week at the gym. My regimen constantly evolves and involves a lot of core-strengthening and compound movements. I dedicate one day a week to cardio, either working out at a fitness corner or playing football or some other sports.
My main motivation for striving to be fit is because I meditate for long hours, and being fit helps to stabilise me physically and improves my focus. I also strive to be functional and take part in any activity efficiently.
Diet: I do not count my macros (the macronutrients, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates). I don't have a favourite food and probably consume only half the amount of protein compared with the athletes featured in this column.
I abstain from processed food and make sure I keep my immune system strong by eating lots of fruit like avocados and berries.