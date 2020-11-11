Hot Bods: Senior physiotherapist Jenny Huang and fitness instructor Torrus Ng

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - Ms Jenny Huang and Mr Torrus Ng.

Jenny Huang, 47 Director and senior physiotherapist at HelloPhysio

HEIGHT

165cm

WEIGHT

55kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I clock 70km to 80km running six days a week. I also do strength work with mobility, using the MobilityStick or TRX suspension training tool for whole body movement.

DIET

I eat everything in moderation, with a balance of meats, vegetables and fruit. I love dessert, so I will indulge in it after long runs of 21km.

Torrus Ng, 26 Fitness instructor

HEIGHT

188cm

WEIGHT

84kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I usually do strength training as it makes me strong as well as look and feel great. However, as a fitness instructor, I try different types of workouts so I can tailor suitable training programmes for my trainees.

DIET

My diet plan is very simple - low carbs and high protein. Ten eggs a day is a must for me. However, I also indulge in laksa once in a while. I have loved laksa and egg tarts since I was young.