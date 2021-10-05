Hot Bods: Saying no to fast food, but spicy food is a must

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, marketing manager Lee Cheng Wei, 35, and business owner Vin Lam, 44.

Lee Cheng Wei, 35

Marketing manager

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen:

I do about 60 to 90 minutes of strength training almost every day, 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training once a week and run 5 to 12km on alternate days.

For variety, I sometimes participate in group fitness classes such as Body Pump, Body Combat or indoor cycling. I am lucky that I enjoy working out.

Diet: I keep my diet simple and balanced - sufficient protein and carbohydrates, some fat and heaps of vegetables.

Black coffee and spicy food are a must for me. I resolved to stop eating fast food in 2005. I can count on one hand the number of times I have had a meal at McDonald's in the past 15 years.

Vin Lam, 44

Fitness events business owner

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen:

I do strength and resistance training for an hour, four times a week, to retain my strength and combat muscle loss as I age. I also try to jog 5km daily, aiming to complete the distance in 30 to 45 minutes.

Consistent cardiovascular exercises aid my stamina and general daily activities.

Diet:

I am quite flexible when it comes to food, but I count my calories and also ensure I consume enough protein, fruit and vegetables. I eat a tablespoon of ice cream or yogurt and treat myself occasionally to chocolate.