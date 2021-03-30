Hot Bods: Running barefoot on the beach, dragon boat and basketball sessions

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - business development manager Timothy Tor, 46, and commodity operation personnel Josephine Tay, 48.

Timothy Tor, 46

Business development manager

Height: 1.88m

Weight: 80kg

Exercise routine: I do weights thrice a week, focusing on different muscle groups each time. I also do a 10km park connector run and/or beach runs one to two times a week.

During pre-pandemic times, I went for weekly dragon boat training sessions and also played basketball weekly with my friends.

Diet: I start the morning with rolled oats cooked with skimmed milk, oat bran and cocoa powder. Lunch and dinner consist mainly of chicken, eggs and fish for protein. Leafy vegetables are a must at least once if not twice daily.

I minimise but do not eliminate the intake of rice or noodles as carbohydrates are important not only for energy but also as a mood regulator. I have a grapefruit or orange with an apple every day.

I do not take sugary or gassy drinks, though I love to snack on unprocessed walnuts, cashew nuts and almonds that I buy in bulk and eat with dark chocolate.

I also drink organic honey water mixed with a dash of apple cider vinegar daily.

Josephine Tay, 48

Commodity operation personnel

Height: 1.58m

Weight: 47kg

Exercise routine: I run three to four times a week.

On Saturdays, I swim for 2km to 3km, followed by a 5km to 10km barefoot run on the beach to strengthen my core and ankle muscles.

On non-workout days, I usually do exercises such as planks, sit-ups, leg raises as well as jumping jacks at home

to relax my muscles. I used to go for muay thai training before the pandemic but had to cut down on it.

Diet: My diet consists mainly of food high in protein and good fats. Fresh milk and eggs are a must for breakfast.

I have chicken breast meat , broccoli and eggs together with an avocado and banana milk shake. I love salmon and kimchi and usually have these for dinner.