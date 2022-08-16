Hot Bods: Keeping myself active after growing out of childhood asthma

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods: student Zurich Sia, 23, and Ms Evonne Ng, 46, healthcare administrator.

Zurich Sia, 23, student

Height: 1.76m

Weight: 77kg

Exercise regimen: My exercise routine is largely made up of weightlifting. I go to the gym four times a week with each session lasting 1½ hours. I ensure that I include compound exercises such as bench presses and squats in every session as I believe they are essential for building both strength and size.

Occasionally, I do some calisthenics to add variety. For my cardiovascular health, I run once a week. I and recently started going for boxing classes.

Diet: I take a flexible approach as I believe a good diet is a sustainable one.

I eat home-cooked food, but also dine out quite often. I eat my favourite food such as cakes and pies, but in moderation.

When I eat out, I usually order dishes higher in protein or supplement it if needed. I drink at least 3 litres of water throughout the day. The only time I strictly track my diet is when I am preparing for physique competitions. Then, I will cook my own food.

Evonne Ng, 46, healthcare administrator

Height:1.46m

Weight: 43kg

Exercise regimen: I had chronic asthma when I was young and was not able to participate in any sports for fear of triggering an attack. I grew out of it when I reached adulthood, and decided to keep myself physically challenged.

I enjoy strength training and running outdoors. I work out in the gym at least four times a week. On days when I am busy, I work out using weights and resistance bands at home. I also do 30 minutes to 60 minutes of cardio and a short routine of abs exercises daily.

Diet: My diet consists mainly of healthy carbs such as sweet potato and oats; protein such as chicken and white fish; green vegetables and fruits like apple and banana.

I eat carbs mainly before and after workouts. I avoid sugar and dairy beverages. I have one cheat meal a week.