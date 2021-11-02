Hot Bods: I'm motivated to exercise so that I will be a fit old man

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, investment banker Maureen Quiambao, 33, and civil servant Ken Chong, 44.

Ken Chong, 44

Civil servant

Height: 1.69m

Weight: 59kg

Exercise regimen: Every day after work, I do simple workouts at home like roller abs, push- ups and crunches. During weekends, I go to the gym. Each workout lasts 11/2 hours.

My motivation to exercise is to be a fit old man. I feel that exercise should not be restricted to young people. People of my age should also try to keep a certain body shape. Perseverance is important if you want to have a good physique.

Diet: On regular days, I will eat as much protein as possible - for example, chicken breast with broccoli. I avoid having carbs and sugar, and will not eat rice unless it is the weekend.

I used to consume a lot of sugary drinks, but now, I try not to take any sugar at all. It makes me feel healthier and I feel I have more energy.

Maureen Quiambao, 33

Investment banker

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 44kg

Exercise regimen: I run in the gym every morning for at least 30 minutes, followed by stretching to improve my flexibility. I go for muay thai classes twice a week after work and do pole and aerial exercises three times a week.

At home, I do three sets of five pull-ups for upper body strength. Exercising has become a lifestyle. My body looks forward to it. I feel weaker when I don't exercise.

Diet: I eat more protein-based food along with my salad. On weekends and when I'm out with friends, I reward myself with carbs and desserts.

On weekdays, I try to make easy meals like steak or sausage using the air fryer, and have greens on the side. I like coffee, but I try not to add sugar to it.