Hot Bods: I see fitness, like skincare, as a way to build and train consistent discipline

Singapore - Meet this week's hot bods: entrepreneur Quinn Chen, 25, and banking professional Kenny Khoo, 36.

Quinn Chen, 25

Entrepreneur

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 47kg

Fitness regimen: I see fitness, like skincare, as a way to build and train consistent discipline, and put that into practice in other parts of my life, especially in my career. I work out three to four times a week, usually at the gym. I incorporate swimming as my cardio to keep things interesting - it builds endurance while taking off impact on the body. I also recently picked up golf to keep things interesting.

Diet: I love exploring different types of food. Food is also my love language between my family and me, so sticking to a particular diet can be hard for me.

Generally, I try to make healthier choices, such as picking simple whole ingredients over instant or highly processed food. I must have my daily oats, which are great for the heart and are high in fibre. Blueberries are my go-to snacks - they are great not just for the body, but also for the skin.

Kenny Khoo, 36

Banking professional

Height: 1.78m

Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I usually hit the gym for physical training two to three times a week. Each hourly session comprises an average of six exercises targeted to work the specific core muscle groups, and I alternate between upper- and lower-body exercises between each session.

I find physical training more effective for my fitness journey as it helps me build strength, increase muscle mass while cutting down on excess fat.

Diet: I have a sweet tooth - caramel, butterscotch, ice cream and desserts are my go-to food and flavours when I am stressed or feeling down.

I also enjoy exploring new restaurants and cafes. So, I try to balance my diet with one healthier meal a day, comprising of a protein or grain bowl.

Breakfast is usually my favourite local kaya toast set, including soft-boiled eggs and coffee, which helps me get the day going. I believe discipline is key. If you stick to your regimen diligently, you can enjoy your meals yet stay fit and healthy.