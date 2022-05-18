Hot Bods: I eat almost anything sweet and am 'quite a carnivore'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - freelance model Ng Si Ying, 30, and digital content creator Daniel Webster, 33.

Ng Si Ying, 30

Freelance model

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I focus mainly on strength training for my legs, glutes, and chest and back muscles. Typically, I work out each muscle group on a different day of the week. I also include a 10-minute high-intensity interval training session once or twice a week. For agility, I try including plyometrics, such as box jumps and burpees.

Diet: I love Japanese, Thai and local food, as well as most sweet beverages with milk. I try to prepare my own breakfast and sometimes dinner to compensate for the poor macronutrient ratio from takeaways. I avoid eating too much deep-fried food. I tend to eat everything in moderation. For example, I like to eat prata, so I play around with portion size and how often I eat it.

Daniel Webster, 33

Digital content creator

Height: 1.69m

Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I usually split my workouts to train my back, chest, shoulders and legs on separate days. I do both compound and isolation exercises and vary my workouts quite often, with different training approaches like drop sets, explosive reps and slow reps. My rep ranges can be anywhere from four to 15. Usually, I work out four days a week. If I am trying to cut down on body fat, I will increase the session to about two hours. If I have more free time in a week, I might work out more.

Diet: I enjoy almost anything sweet. I am quite a carnivore as well. I really enjoy fried chicken, buffets like mookata, and ramen. If I make one meal a day at home, that is one meal less to worry about while outside.

Most days, I make two main meals at home. I believe in discipline, but nothing overly restrictive. I have cheat meals fairly often every week, sometimes once a day.