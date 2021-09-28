Hot Bods: Heeding mum's advice to 'finish all your rice'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - lawyer Penny Koo, 37, and Mr Percy Hung, 38, co-founder of a fintech start-up.

Penny Koo, 37

Lawyer

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: I do CrossFit and weights training four to five times a week at the gym as well as calisthenics twice a week.

On rest days, I go for easy hikes of 5km to 8km. It is a great way to get some Vitamin D while exploring hidden parts of Singapore.

Diet: I eat what my mum has always told me to - lots of veggies, fruit, fish and "finish all your rice".

Food is fuel for the body. It is important to eat a balanced diet. I generally eat just about everything, in moderation. I also supplement my diet with protein shakes.

Percy Hung, 38

Co-founder of a fintech start-up

Height: 1.85m

Weight: 85kg

Exercise regimen: I do CrossFit and strength training. My favourite CrossFit exercises are Snatch, Clean & Jerk, and Deadlift. I hit the gym three to four times a week.

Diet: I eat pretty much everything, on a calories surplus diet. I love vegetables, I have a high protein intake and still indulge in fast food a couple of times a week.