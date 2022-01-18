Hot Bods: Having six meals a day, every three hours

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - special education teacher Gisele Lim, 43, and student Javier Tan, 19.

Gisele Lim, 43

Special education teacher

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise regimen: With no plans for competitive bodybuilding in the near future, I train for overall health and to maintain my physique.

I train six days a week, focusing on strength training. I also do a couple of intensive indoor cycling sessions a week for cardiovascular health.

Diet: I fast early in the morning and have my first meal around noon.

I prepare my meals on weekdays and eat out on weekends. I drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily.

Javier Tan, 19

Student

Height: 1.69m

Weight: 88kg

Exercise regimen: I train five times a week at the gym. I train for two days, rest for a day, then train for three days and rest again. I spend no longer than two hours on each session. Each day, I focus on different body parts - for example, the back and chest on one day; legs on another.

I also incorporate cardio training into my gym workouts by using the elliptical machine for 15 minutes during every session.

Diet: I eat six meals a day at three-hour intervals. Usually, at least two meals will contain chicken breast. For breakfast, I have oats, peanut butter and protein powder. My post-workout meal is usually red meat such as flank steak. Before bed, I have fatty fish such as salmon and tuna.

When I'm eating out, I try to ensure that most of the calories comes from protein. I do not consume sugary drinks at all. I like to look for low-calorie substitutes such as Coke Zero instead of Coke; powdered peanut butter instead of regular peanut butter; and sugar-free jam instead of regular jam.