Hot Bods: Getting a bounce from muay thai and mini trampoline exercises

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, entrepreneur Kimberly Thea Kwek, 33, and accounts executive Sean Nicholas Sutiono, 25.

Kimberly Thea Kwek, 33

Entrepreneur

Height: 1.57m

Weight: 44kg

Exercise regimen: I practise muay thai and Bounce - an aerobic exercise that involves jumping on a mini-trampoline - twice a week.

I also like to scuba dive and wakeboard. I am learning to wakesurf, which is a water sport in which the rider surfs in a boat's wake without being pulled by the boat with a rope.

Diet: I eat five meals a day, but in small portions. My only restriction is limiting myself to one cup of bubble tea a month.

Sean Nicholas Sutiono, 25

Accounts associate

Height: 1.82m

Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I do bodybuilding and strength training six times a week before or after work, and I hike on my rest days. I used to play tennis competitively, representing the Chinese Swimming Club, and hold a black belt in taekwondo.

Diet: My workday breakfasts consist of egg whites, yogurt, orange juice and a protein shake blended with oats and a variety of fruit.

Lunch and dinner are a good amount of protein such as beef, chicken or fish, with rice or pasta for carbs, and nuts and leafy greens for fat and vitamins. I don't avoid any food in particular - I eat them all and love to try everything.