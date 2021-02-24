Hot Bods: Game for trail running and obstacle-course racing

Client service manager Chiam Li Ping (left) and printing engineer Niro Ariyaratne.ST PHOTOS: NEO XIAOBIN
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, client service manager Chiam Li Ping, 33, and printing engineer Niro Ariyaratne, 32.

Chiam Li Ping, 33

Client services manager

Height: 1.62m

Weight: 58kg

Exercise routine: My main sport is now road and trail running. So, most of my workouts are running or complementary to it. My coach takes care of my training plan and I run four to six times a week, clocking 70km to 110km in total.

I also try to put in at least one to two strength sessions and one yoga class a week.

Diet: I do not have the best nutrition plans around and I struggle to eat well a lot of times due to my busy and stressful schedule. Plus, I love my beers, wines and gin. Therefore, I try to take a good recovery shake after my workouts in the morning, eat at least a good meal a day and supplement with snacks such as chocolates, nuts, soya milk and cheese.

As what I like to eat tends towards more protein-rich foods, I carb-cycle - alternating between high and low intakes of carbohydrates - to ensure I have enough fuel for the right workouts of the week.

Niro Ariyaratne, 32

3D printing engineer

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise routine: I love obstacle-course racing and trail running, so most of my training is focused on running and strengthening. I run four to five times a week and I also do calisthenics such as pull-ups and muscle-ups. I use the gym once a week to focus on strength. ''

Diet: I love vegetables and eggs. I follow a low-carb diet most of the time and cycle in carbs in preparation for my longer runs on the weekends.

I also follow intermittent fasting during the week and mostly stay away from processed food and sugar.

