Hot Bods: Exercising daily after being diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2016

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - personal trainer Kelly Chong, 46, and container handling specialist Vincent Tee, 40.

Kelly Chong, 46

Personal trainer

Height:1.57m

Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: My fitness journey started more than five years ago. I enjoy strength training and am in the gym at least twice a week. The rest of the time, I jog, swim, play tennis or practise skateboarding.

My husband and I believe exercise is an important lifestyle habit. We have tried rollerblading, skateboarding, snowboarding, basketball and stand-up paddling with our kids. Our latest family sport is tennis.

Diet: I like protein such as salmon, chicken and beef, and I will say yes to oysters any day. While I see food mostly as nutrition and fuel, I like checking out restaurants. I also enjoy fruit and the occasional cake.

Vincent Tee, 40

Container handling specialist

Height: 1.72m

Weight: 70kg

Exercise regimen: I was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2016 and was told I had to take medicine for the rest of my life, so I decided to do something about my health and started exercising daily. I do cardio, weight training and functional training for about 11/2 hours a session. I rest once a week.

Diet: My main sources of carbohydrates are wholemeal bread, bananas and home-cooked spaghetti.

For protein, I go for skinless chicken breasts or thighs, eggs and soya milk. I have one cheat day every week when I eat whatever I want. I enjoy a cup of coffee before my workouts and make sure to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated.