Hot Bods: Entrepreneur's 'sports day' is a weekend out to Sentosa with the kids

Enterpreneurs Jay Chua (left) and Germaine Chow. ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Updated
Published
39 min ago

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - enterpreneurs Jay Chua, 24, and Germaine Chow, 32.

Jay Chua, 24

Entrepreneur

Height: 1.75m

Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen

For exercise, I do resistance training three to four times a week and cardio workouts once or twice a week.

I also enjoy rock climbing, cycling, badminton and basketball recreationally.

Diet

I am on a high-protein, low-carb diet at the moment. I avoid drinking beer and eating deep-fried food and anything that contains refined sugar. However, I love meat and I cannot give up spicy food.

Germaine Chow, 32

Entrepreneur and investor

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen

I exercise by doing spinning (indoor cycling) twice a week and crossfit once a week.

Being a mum of two, I do not don't have much time for sports, although I used to scuba dive. Now, I ski when I am on holiday and my "sports day" is a weekend out to Sentosa with the kids.

Diet

I do not don 't diet or and I don't avoid any food in particular, but I work out regularly. My favourite dishes are chicken rice, mala hot pot and black carrot cake.

