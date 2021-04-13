Hot Bods: Early morning workouts and packing one's own food to make healthy eating easier

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - business manager Christel Fung, 29, and personal trainer Nicholas Pek, 25.
Christel Fung, 29
Business manager and trainer
Height: 158cm
Weight: 50kg
Exercise routine
I do a combination of functional training, strength training, CrossFit workouts, high-intensity workouts, boxing, muay thai, jiu jitsu, outdoor bootcamps, spinning and swimming.
I try to work out in the early morning, as it gives me a great boost of energy to start my day. I also enjoy activities such as longboarding, wake-surfing, slacklining, volleyball and frisbee.
Diet
Packing food each day makes healthy eating easier and more convenient for me, as my job requires me to be on the move.
My post-workout breakfast typically consists of Greek yogurt with granola, chia seeds and fruits, along with a protein shake. For lunch and dinner, I have a bowl of vegetables, while changing up my protein of fish, chicken or eggs. Fruit, yogurt and cereal are my go-to snacks, although I indulge in the occasional chocolate.
Nicholas Peck, 25
Personal trainer
Height: 177cm
Weight: 71kg
Exercise routine
My fitness regime is all about contact sports such as mixed martial arts and rugby. I do weight training three to four times a week and my own Apex training twice a week.
On non-workout days, I usually do yoga and stretching.
Diet
My diet is high in protein and carbohydrates. I do not worry too much about carbs as I need them for intensive training and coaching.
Every morning, I eat 10 eggs with a protein shake and oats. My lunch is steak and brown rice, with a protein shake three hours later. I have a small snack of yogurt and fruit.
For dinner, I keep it light with fish.