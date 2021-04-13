Hot Bods: Early morning workouts and packing one's own food to make healthy eating easier

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - business manager Christel Fung, 29, and personal trainer Nicholas Pek, 25.

Christel Fung, 29

Business manager and trainer

Height: 158cm

Weight: 50kg

Exercise routine

I do a combination of functional training, strength training, CrossFit workouts, high-intensity workouts, boxing, muay thai, jiu jitsu, outdoor bootcamps, spinning and swimming.

I try to work out in the early morning, as it gives me a great boost of energy to start my day. I also enjoy activities such as longboarding, wake-surfing, slacklining, volleyball and frisbee.

Diet

Packing food each day makes healthy eating easier and more convenient for me, as my job requires me to be on the move.

My post-workout breakfast typically consists of Greek yogurt with granola, chia seeds and fruits, along with a protein shake. For lunch and dinner, I have a bowl of vegetables, while changing up my protein of fish, chicken or eggs. Fruit, yogurt and cereal are my go-to snacks, although I indulge in the occasional chocolate.

Nicholas Peck, 25





Nicholas Peck does not worry too much about carbs. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Personal trainer

Height: 177cm

Weight: 71kg

Exercise routine

My fitness regime is all about contact sports such as mixed martial arts and rugby. I do weight training three to four times a week and my own Apex training twice a week.

On non-workout days, I usually do yoga and stretching.

Diet

My diet is high in protein and carbohydrates. I do not worry too much about carbs as I need them for intensive training and coaching.

Every morning, I eat 10 eggs with a protein shake and oats. My lunch is steak and brown rice, with a protein shake three hours later. I have a small snack of yogurt and fruit.

For dinner, I keep it light with fish.