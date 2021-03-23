Hot Bods: Dancers who keep fit and hardly eat out

SINGAPORE - This week's hot bods are two dancers. Ms Francesca Harriman, 46, is a dancer, personal trainer, yoga teacher, and choreographer; Mr Hafeez Hassan, 38, is a dancer, choreographer and personal trainer.

Francesca Harriman, 46

Dancer, personal trainer, yoga teacher, and choreographer

Weight: 52.5kg,

Height: 1.63m

Diet: I am a vegetarian. I eat lots of greens, fruits, and anti-oxidants.

I cook my own food instead of eating out. I love to cook Mediterranean food - lots of capsicums, chick peas, eggplants and broccoli.

I start my day with a protein smoothie shake. My favourite food is grilled eggplants with garlic cheese parsley.

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym about two to three times a week for weight training.

I try to go rock climbing once a week, and hiking once a month. I do yoga three to four times a week, and run around twice a week.

Hafeez Hassan, 38

Dancer, choreographer and personal trainer

Weight: 68kg

Height: 1.7m

Diet: I am a vegetarian - I eat lots of vegetables. My favourite food is sweet potatoes and I cook my own baked sweet potatoes a lot.

I also bake my own bread. I rarely eat out.

My diet is high in fat content, full olive oil, avocado and nuts. I also drink bulletproof coffee, which is coffee with coconut milk, which helps to keep me full for longer.

Exercise regimen: I always start my day with mediation and mobility exercises.

Then I mix and match things like kettlebell training and strength training at the gym with weights.

I also do yoga. These days I train myself to run barefoot once a week.