Hot Bods: Dancers who keep fit and hardly eat out

SINGAPORE - This week's hot bods are two dancers. Ms Francesca Harriman, 46, is a dancer, personal trainer, yoga teacher, and choreographer; Mr Hafeez Hassan, 38, is a dancer, choreographer and personal trainer.
Francesca Harriman, 46
Dancer, personal trainer, yoga teacher, and choreographer
Weight: 52.5kg,
Height: 1.63m
Diet: I am a vegetarian. I eat lots of greens, fruits, and anti-oxidants.
I cook my own food instead of eating out. I love to cook Mediterranean food - lots of capsicums, chick peas, eggplants and broccoli.
I start my day with a protein smoothie shake. My favourite food is grilled eggplants with garlic cheese parsley.
Exercise regimen: I hit the gym about two to three times a week for weight training.
I try to go rock climbing once a week, and hiking once a month. I do yoga three to four times a week, and run around twice a week.
Hafeez Hassan, 38
Dancer, choreographer and personal trainer
Weight: 68kg
Height: 1.7m
Diet: I am a vegetarian - I eat lots of vegetables. My favourite food is sweet potatoes and I cook my own baked sweet potatoes a lot.
I also bake my own bread. I rarely eat out.
My diet is high in fat content, full olive oil, avocado and nuts. I also drink bulletproof coffee, which is coffee with coconut milk, which helps to keep me full for longer.
Exercise regimen: I always start my day with mediation and mobility exercises.
Then I mix and match things like kettlebell training and strength training at the gym with weights.
I also do yoga. These days I train myself to run barefoot once a week.