Hot Bods: Beach volleyball and weight training

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - financial adviser Joanne Chan, 26, and personal trainer Suria Naidu, 29.

Joanne Chan, 26, financial adviser

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise routine:

I do a variation of workouts. They consist of high-intensity interval training, strength training, spin and yoga.

The timing depends on my work schedule, but I go to the gym almost every weekday. I love spending my weekends outdoors, so I usually go cycling, and I recently picked up beach volleyball.

Diet:

I do intermittent fasting daily and eat everything in moderation. I try to eat 70 to 80 per cent healthy most days and avoid having too much sugar and fried food, but cheat days are essential.

Suria Naidu, 29, personal trainer

Height: 1.77m

Weight: 76kg

Exercise routine:

I train six times a week and it is usually weight training. I include cardio three times a week as it is good for the heart. Each day, I focus on different muscle groups. If I am prepping for a show or a holiday, I will train each muscle group twice.

Diet:

My diet is pretty simple. I eat four meals a day. I like to keep my carbs under control, but whenever I am training my legs, I will have more carbs. Each meal consists of white rice, chicken breast and asparagus. For breakfast, I will have oats and black coffee. I have a sweet tooth but I try not to have too many sugary foods.