Shisha Tan, 29

Creative director

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 50kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I do wushu, motorcycling and parkour every week, spending about two hours on each activity a week. I have been learning wushu for about two years now. Activities like running on a treadmill do not motivate me. I need something interesting to keep me going. I have also tried wingchun, aikido, wakeboarding, archery, badminton and more.

DIET I have two meals a day. I love white rice, which I have with vegetables and fish. I do not eat other meats. I snack on fruit such as pineapple.

Tan Chi Ying, 36

Director of A2 Movements

HEIGHT 1.65m WEIGHT 55kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I was exposed to a variety of sports as a teenager, from canoeing and rock climbing to fencing and parkour.

I have been doing mainly parkour for the past few years. It is a lifestyle for me and it is something I do every day. I also spend two to three times a week on light parkour training. Each session lasts between 11/2 and two hours. I started practising flips from 2010 to keep up with trends in the world of parkour.

DIET I have one to two meals a day, usually hawker food like prata, chicken rice and bak chor mee. I like soups and have them at least twice a week. I munch on fruit and vegetables throughout the day.