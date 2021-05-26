Hot Bods: 52-year-old part-time secretary exercises at least four times a week

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, part-time legal secretary Roxy Ng, 52, and trainer Jonathan Teo, 22.

Roxy Ng, 52

Part-time legal secretary

Height: 1.6m

Weight: 49kg

Exercise

I am an avid Crossfit athlete. Before the pandemic, I attended a class thrice a week.

I also took calisthenics classes and exercised with friends at least four times a week.

Diet

I focus on a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet, with protein shakes after intense exercise. I eat a variety of raw and cooked vegetables. I also make and enjoy eating keto bread, keto chocolate and gluten-free muffins.

On cheat days - maybe once a month - I have fast food. At home, I sometimes have a dessert after dinner.

Jonathan Teo, 22

Stretch trainer at physical therapy chain Dr.stretch

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 64kg

Exercise

I do push-ups and Russian twists. I also do strength training and bodybuilding thrice a week for about 11/2 hours a session.

I used to play basketball competitively and tried powerlifting for a while.

Diet

High protein is a staple in my otherwise flexible diet. I avoid fast food, deep-fried food and bubble tea. I do not have a favourite food, but I enjoy good sashimi.