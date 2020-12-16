S. Sanjay Sivasangaran, 23

Undergraduate

HEIGHT 177cm WEIGHT 77kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE My workout consists of cross-fit and weight training three to five times a week, and each session lasts between 11/2 and two hours. I pair muscle groups during training. So my weekly training consists of 10 supersets that include a combination of leg sessions, upper body workouts, involving chest and back exercises such as bench presses, weighted pull-ups, push-and-pull exercises and German volume training, with intervals of two minutes between each set and a minute's rest between each exercise. I enjoy hiking too.

DIET I watch my macros by understanding my body's needs. I love carbs, so I adjust my diet accordingly. I love chocolate too, but stay away from sugary treats and avoid deep-fried food. I do not drink alcohol.

Divya Subramaniam, 24

Business development associate

HEIGHT 167cm WEIGHT 67kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I go to the gym three to five times a week and practise yoga two to three times weekly for mobility training. For cardio, I do high-intensity interval training and low-intensity steady-state workouts. My workout routine consists of two supersets of three to five exercises such as hip thrusts, Bulgarian split squats and weighted squats. Each exercise comprises between eight and 15 repetitions. I warm up with activation routines that include banded walking lunges and banded squats. I enjoy hiking and cycling, after learning how to ride a bicycle recently.

DIET For breakfast, I eat Greek yogurt with fruit and nuts, and I have high-protein plant-based meals for lunch and dinner. I avoid sugar. I include carnitine supplements before cardio workouts. I snack on no-sugar protein bars and occasionally have bagels and pizza.