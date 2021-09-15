Tee Yu Xuan, 24

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.68m WEIGHT 73kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I train at the gym about five to six days a week and tend to focus on one major and one minor muscle group each day. For example, if I focus on my chest and triceps on Monday, I might do my back and biceps on Tuesday. I also incorporate cardio training into my routine, like playing badminton or basketball once a week. Having a good mix of training helps in muscle development and goes a long way in maintaining physique.

DIET: When I'm not training for fitness competitions, I have around four to five meals a day. While I do eat out, I always choose healthier options such as dishes with less oil and salt, and more protein and fibre. I take note of how many calories I consume daily and supplement my diet with multivitamins and protein shakes to support muscle development. If I'm preparing for a competition, however, I prepare all my meals throughout my training until competition day.

Lee Cally, 31

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.58m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I train every day of the week, with six days for weights and one day for cardio. My routine can be described as moderate to heavy weight training, and I focus more on posture. When I do weight training, I focus on my upper and lower body on alternate days. Since my target is to burn 1,000 calories a day, I also do 30 minutes of cardio in the morning and 30 minutes at night. Overall, I put more emphasis on my lower body because that part tends to have more stubborn fats that need continuous attention.

DIET: I'm very flexible as far as my diet is concerned. Right now, I'm trying out this new plan to see how it can help in my training - a balanced diet with

little emphasis on calorie control and making sure all my meals have protein.

Photos and text by Khalid Baba