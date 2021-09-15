Hot bods

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Tee Yu Xuan, 24

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.68m WEIGHT 73kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I train at the gym about five to six days a week and tend to focus on one major and one minor muscle group each day. For example, if I focus on my chest and triceps on Monday, I might do my back and biceps on Tuesday. I also incorporate cardio training into my routine, like playing badminton or basketball once a week. Having a good mix of training helps in muscle development and goes a long way in maintaining physique.

DIET: When I'm not training for fitness competitions, I have around four to five meals a day. While I do eat out, I always choose healthier options such as dishes with less oil and salt, and more protein and fibre. I take note of how many calories I consume daily and supplement my diet with multivitamins and protein shakes to support muscle development. If I'm preparing for a competition, however, I prepare all my meals throughout my training until competition day.

Lee Cally, 31

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.58m WEIGHT 53kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I train every day of the week, with six days for weights and one day for cardio. My routine can be described as moderate to heavy weight training, and I focus more on posture. When I do weight training, I focus on my upper and lower body on alternate days. Since my target is to burn 1,000 calories a day, I also do 30 minutes of cardio in the morning and 30 minutes at night. Overall, I put more emphasis on my lower body because that part tends to have more stubborn fats that need continuous attention.

DIET: I'm very flexible as far as my diet is concerned. Right now, I'm trying out this new plan to see how it can help in my training - a balanced diet with

little emphasis on calorie control and making sure all my meals have protein.

Photos and text by Khalid Baba

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2021, with the headline 'Hot bods'. Subscribe
Topics: 