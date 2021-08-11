Sebastian Ong, 33

Fitness coach

HEIGHT 1.77m WEIGHT 75kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN Before phase two (heightened alert), I trained in the gym four to five times a week, with resistance training targeting various muscle groups. A recent traffic accident left me with 30 stitches on my back and a ruptured shoulder, so I had to stop exercising for more than three months. I am now prioritising rehabilitative exercises to improve shoulder mobility as I return to my regular routine. I recently incorporated pylometrics and agility drills. For cardio, I have high-intensity interval training sessions a few times a week and sometimes go running to mix things up.

DIET I do not follow a strict diet. I make smarter food choices when I dine out or order takeaway, and try to consume enough protein, carbohydrates and vegetables. However, I love fast food, so on the days I have such meals, I make healthier food choices and adjust my workouts.

Ati Mohamed Yusoff, 50

Fitness coach

HEIGHT 1.71m WEIGHT 65kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I have been a fitness enthusiast since my teenage years, but my weight began fluctuating after I had my third child, so I started going to the gym. I now work out in the gym twice a week, with a mix of cardio and weightlifting. I also do 15-minute compound workouts - either with body weights or regular weights - in the morning and before bed.

I believe exercise plays a part in our mental health and hope to inspire other women to stay healthy.

DIET I follow a balanced diet - three meals a day with smaller portions of food. I seldom eat rice and avoid soft drinks. I have a sweet tooth, so I indulge in desserts, but I know when to stop. I usually cook, but I order takeaway sometimes when I am busy. I also drink at least 3 litres of water daily to stay hydrated.