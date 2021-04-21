Maria Tirador Alises, 28

Software engineer

HEIGHT 1.7m WEIGHT 58kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do weight training five times a week, focusing on different body areas. I also do three to five sessions of cardio and I use different machines to keep it fun.

DIET I have been a vegan for about two years and have built muscle relying on plant-based protein sources such as tofu, tempeh and beans. I eat a consistent diet and have only one or two free meals a week.

Aaron Torres, 29

Retail manager

HEIGHT 1.93m WEIGHT 83.5kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I train five times a week and focus on different body parts. I also do cardio every day.

DIET I'm a pescatarian, so I go for tilapia, tuna and salmon. Rice is my second best friend. Sometimes, a pure tomato sauce can do wonders.

