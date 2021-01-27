Zhang Ling, 40
Engineering specialist and mother of two
HEIGHT 157cm
WEIGHT 50kg
EXERCISE ROUTINE I do weight training five times a week to maintain muscle growth, and yoga or high-intensity interval training to improve my flexibility or cardiovascular fitness on other days. I enjoy learning new workouts to share with my friends.
DIET I eat everything. I make it a point to choose the right foods for my body, mainly high-protein and low-carb foods.
Jack Ong, 30
Supervisor in a logistics company
HEIGHT 176cm
WEIGHT 63kg
EXERCISE ROUTINE I go to the gym four times a week to work out for 1½ hours each time. On top of that, I do a home workout every day to maintain my muscles. I do 50 push-ups and 50 pull-ups every day.
DIET My diet consists of protein powder, half-boiled eggs, honey and a multi-vitamin to ensure I get sufficient protein and nutrients. I have nuts and chocolates for snacks, and I try to eat less fast food.