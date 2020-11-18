Sabrina Wee, 32

Founder of Goya The Label

HEIGHT 165cm WEIGHT 56kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do strength training two to three times a week, and yoga or cardio workouts one to two times a week.

DIET I follow a flexible diet and ensure I have a mix of protein, carbs and fats in each meal. I make sure I get enough fruit, vegetables and water as well. I avoid stocking my pantry with food that is a mix of fats and carbs, like doughnuts, you tiao, ice cream and potato chips. I prefer to enjoy these when I am outside. My favourite food is freshly baked bread.

Adam Toh,41

Fitness entrepreneur

HEIGHT 170cm WEIGHT 75kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do resistance training five to six times a week, and post-workout cardio training thrice a week.

DIET I follow a 70/30 clean/dirty diet. The "clean" portion consists of chicken breast, shrimp, sweet potatoes, asparagus, oats, almonds and plenty of eggs. I avoid liquid calories and make sure I do not eat too much cake and ice cream - the "dirty" part. Unfortunately, I have a sweet tooth. My favourite food is Texas Chicken or KFC.