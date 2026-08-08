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Hoshino Coffee said its United Square and Chinatown Point outlets would be permanently closed, with their last days of operations on Aug 23 and Aug 31 respectively.

SINGAPORE – Hoshino Coffee will shutter two outlets here by the end of August , with another one set for renovations, leaving fans of the popular Japanese coffee chain with just three outlets to visit for their favourite fare.

In separate notices sent to its members on Aug 7 and seen by The Straits Times, Hoshino Coffee said its United Square and Chinatown Point outlets would be permanently closed, with their last days of operations on Aug 23 and Aug 31 respectively.

In the notices, Hoshino Coffee thanked its members for their loyal support and patronage over the years.

The chain said that its members could still visit its other outlets here, with three locations – I on Orchard, Suntec City and Jewel Mall – listed at the bottom of both notices.

No explanation was given in the notices for the closures. ST has contacted D&N Singapore, which manages the chain in Singapore, for comment.

In another notice on Aug 7 , the coffee chain said that its outlet at Plaza Singapura will be temporarily closed for renovations, with its last day of operation on Aug 30.

The Plaza Singapura outlet is expected to reopen by the end of September , the notice read.

It was earlier reported that the mall in Dhoby Ghaut and The Atrium@Orchard were set for a $160 million upgrade, with new retail, dining and activity spaces in the works.

The works, scheduled from the third quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2028, will be carried out in phases, with the mall staying open.

Hoshino Coffee, best known for its hand drip coffee and souffle pancakes, was founded in Japan in 2011 .

Hoshino Coffee entered Singapore – its first overseas market – with an outlet at The Atrium@Orchard , next to Plaza Singapura in 2012, according to an ST report that year.

Other than Singapore, Hoshino Coffee has outlets in China, South Korea and Malaysia, according to its website.