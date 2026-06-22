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Lillian Sze, also an actor and event emcee, shared that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February.

Hong Kong TV host Lillian Sze, known for her work on the ViuTV television network, died on the morning of June 21.

Sze was in her 20s, according to news outlet Hong Kong Free Press, though her exact age was not disclosed.

Her death was announced in an Instagram post that day, signed off by her boyfriend Kay Chan, relatives and friends. She died peacefully in the morning, surrounded by her loved ones and family, according to the post.

“Whether in her hosting work or her daily life, Lillian always faced everything with a positive and optimistic attitude,” they said.

Sze, also an actor and event emcee, was fluent in four languages – English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean – and had emceed fan meets for South Korean artistes.

Late in May , she announced on social media that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after she had two surgeries to treat a tumour in February. The tumours, measuring up to 17cm , were discovered in October.

Sze shared that she had a hysterectomy in April, after which she learnt that her condition was more serious than previously thought, and she had to be fitted with an artificial stoma.

In a Threads post thanking the online community for their well wishes on June 9, she said she was scheduled for a second chemotherapy session. In an update on June 17, she shared that her condition had deteriorated and she would be put on palliative care as she was no longer fit for chemotherapy.

“But I want to be of use to others, so I’ve applied to be a body donor,” she added.

Comments have since poured in on Sze’s Threads and Instagram accounts, with many paying tribute to her work and wishing her family well.