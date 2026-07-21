Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue announces divorce from model Sarah Wang after 8-year marriage

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Shawn Yue and Sarah Wang married in 2017 and share a son and a daughter.

Hong Kong actor-singer Shawn Yue has announced his divorce from Taiwanese model Sarah Wang.

The couple, who married in 2017 and share a son and a daughter, have long been regarded by fans as one of Hong Kong’s most devoted celebrity families, making the news a surprise.

The 44-year-old actor – who played racer Takeshi Nakazato in the 2005 film Initial D – shared the announcement on social media, saying it was a mutual decision.

“We have reached a consensus, respecting and blessing each other’s choices in life,” Yue wrote, as translated by The Standard.

“Thank you for everything you have given as a mother and a wife. We will always be family.”

Wang, 37, is said to be the daughter of Wang Tung-sheng , the director of Taiwan’s largest leather goods manufacturing company.

She also took to Instagram to share the news, describing the decision as “truly not an easy one”.

Despite their separation, she called Yue “a wonderful father and a great partner”, adding that he would continue to be the family’s “safe haven”.

“Through our marriage, we both learnt a great deal. We still care deeply about each other. It’s just that we no longer share that relationship.

“This isn’t something to be sad or heartbroken about because we will both be better for it.

“The love within our family is still complete.”

She added that, despite not knowing what the future holds, she was grateful for the years they shared together.

“Thank you for always being by my side,” she added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK