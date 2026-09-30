Zero-proof pit stop? Why Lewis Hamilton created the non-alcoholic tequila-like spirit Almave

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F1 driver Lewis Hamilton’s non-alcoholic spirit Almave, which is distilled in traditional copper stills a la tequila, will be available exclusively at MBS’ restaurants and bars for a year.

SINGAPORE – Alcohol and Formula 1 racing are inextricably linked.

After all, the motor racing event’s podium ceremonies are notorious for their champagne celebrations. There is a tradition of the top three finishers spraying one another – and onlookers – with sparkling wine released from large-format bottles.

So, it might be surprising that seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has given bubbly a miss, and decided to instead put his name behind the non-alcoholic spirit Almave, which is made from blue agave. Blue agave is also used in the production of tequila.

After a North American launch in late 2023, Almave is making its South-east Asian debut in October at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The non-alcoholic spirit, which is distilled in traditional copper stills a la tequila, will be available exclusively at MBS’ restaurants and bars for a year.

Hamilton, 41, tells The Straits Times in an e-mail interview: “Marina Bay Sands is always somewhere I try to visit when I’m in town for food or luxury shopping.”

The British racing driver says tequila has always been his drink of choice. However, he adds that “for most of the year, it’s really important that I focus on my health, and alcohol just doesn’t play into that equation”.

He realised there was a gap in the market for a zero-proof, tequila-like drink when he came up empty after searching for a non-alcoholic variant of tequila in 2023.

It was around then that he met renowned Mexican master distiller and Almave co-founder Ivan Saldana from spirits company Casa Lumbre, whom Hamilton calls “a hugely impressive expert in agave”.

Three varieties of Almave will be available at MBS’ bars and restaurants: Blanco, Ambar and Humo. PHOTO: ALMAVE/INSTAGRAM

“He shared the same excitement I did about the idea of creating something without alcohol, but with the incredible flavour and profile of genuine tequila. Once I spoke to him, I knew we could do the idea justice,” Hamilton says.

There will be three varieties of Almave available to try at MBS’ bars and restaurants through a curated programme of alcohol-free cocktails and culinary experiences: Blanco, Ambar and Humo.

Blanco is crafted as an analogue of traditional silver tequila (unaged or minimally aged), while Ambar is made with reposado tequila (aged for two to 12 months) in mind. Humo is meant to evoke mezcal.

Tequila must be distilled from Blue Weber agave, while mezcal can be made from some three dozen varieties of agave. It is also known for having a smoky flavour, which Humo looks to emulate.

How to shift gears to a zero-proof lifestyle with Almave

When asked how best to enjoy Almave in a tropical climate such as Singapore, Hamilton says: “I love Almave Ambar over ice with a twist of lemon, and I prefer our mezcal-inspired Humo neat too.”

Almave’s tastemakers have also worked with the team at MBS to create a cocktail dubbed “The Lewis”.

Made with Almave Blanco, dragonfruit, prickly pear, shiso, yuzu and agave, it has earthy citrus notes that come through best when the drink is sipped slowly.

“(But) there are so many cocktails you can make with Almave Blanco that I’d also just get the bartender to surprise you,” Hamilton adds.

He notes that zero-proof and non-alcoholic beverages have continued to see strong growth in the last decade.

Indeed, Guinness is launching its 0.0 non-alcoholic stout in Singapore in October, and British actor Tom Holland added a shandy line to his premium non-alcoholic beer brand Bero in June.

Hamilton observes: “It’s partly a generational thing – younger generations don’t have the same drinking habits that we did when we were younger – but lifestyles for older generations have changed too.

“For a lot of people, it’s not about total sobriety. It’s about having a great-tasting option for the times that drinking alcohol just doesn’t fit with your plans. People are drinking Almave when they want to enjoy spending time with friends and loved ones, but without the hangover the next day.”

He adds: “With Almave, I’m able to still enjoy celebrations and special moments while knowing it’s not going to affect my performance. That’s really a game changer.”

Will fans be able to spot Hamilton in one of MBS’ bars and restaurants, winding down with his namesake drink? After all, he will soon land on the Republic’s shores for the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place from Oct 9 to 11.

“I love Singapore, so I’m always excited to spend time in the city. But when I’m here racing, I have to spend most of my time training and preparing for the Grand Prix,” he says.

But he is hoping to swing by the pop-up for his +44 lifestyle brand, which can be found at B1-148 of MBS’ The Shoppes from Oct 5 to 11 – and, with any luck, meet some local supporters.

“It’s the fans who always make this place so special,” he says.