Wood wonder

WINDOWS TO THE PAST: This traditional wooden house, formerly belonging to Akhmedula Akhmedov, is one of the famous structures in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Founded in 1604, Tomsk is considered one of the oldest towns in Siberia, with wooden architecture one of its distinctive features.

CARVING OUT A NICHE: Intricate carving is often found on Tomsk's traditional wooden houses. It is the only city in Siberia where the background wooden buildings have been preserved, reflecting the manor structure of the city streets. However, many of these structures are not in good condition and often require restoration.