Where innovation and sustainability come full circle

SINGAPORE – Designing for a world that is grappling with centuries of industrial pollution, fast-depleting natural reserves and climate change demands a major mindset shift.

Design and architecture today has to go beyond shapes or forms.

It has to put humans at the centre of every project by creating circular systems in society that are innovative and sustainable, says Professor Chong Tow Chong, president of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

The role of IHLs



That is where institutes of higher learning (IHLs) come in.

“Institutes of higher learning have a big role to play in facilitating sustainable production and responsible consumption,” Prof Chong tells The Straits Times in an interview at the university, situated off Upper Changi Road.

Sustainable production refers to mass production that is not harmful to the planet and is driven by circular systems.

A circular system is sustainable from concept to finished product, unlike linear systems which are still adopted globally where products are made using toxic materials that end up as pollutants that leave a considerable carbon footprint.

Circular systems, which are powered by clean energy and made using only recyclable and biodegradable products, go back to nature and nourish the earth at the end of their life cycle.

Responsible consumption refers to the practice of making informed and ethical choices about what we buy and consume, with the aim of reducing our impact on the environment and society.

IHLs are well placed to educate people and nudge behavioural changes in the early stages of students’ lives, says Prof Chong.

This creates a sustainable circular economy which puts humans at the centre of the frame, as this new way of doing things eliminates waste and harmful emissions as well as stops individuals and companies from engaging in economic activity that depletes precious and finite natural resources.