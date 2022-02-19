Wheels of fortune

A new art initiative focused on rangoli aims to open a window to Indian art and culture for younger folks.

The Rangoli Movement is the first large-scale visual and digital showcase of the traditional art form in Singapore. The free month-long event runs from Feb 28 in Clive Street in Little India.

Rangoli - or kolam in South India - is a 5,000-year-old North Indian folk floor art where coloured rice powders and organic, mostly edible materials are used to create auspicious designs outside the front door.

The word "rangoli" comes from the Sanskrit "rangavalli", which means "rows of colour".

The Rangoli Movement was conceptualised by boutique agency Texture Media, which specialises in creating interactive digital media installations for retail and commercial spaces.

The agency partnered art curator and gallerist Iola Liu, 31, from Asia Art Collective and Visual Arts Centre, and architect Randy Chan, 51, from Zarch Collaboratives.

Supported by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the project aims to embody the connection between the traditional folk art of rangoli and the principles of Singarangoli.

The latter is a style honed by local rangoli expert Vijaya Mohan after decades of rangoli practice. It is creative, modern and meant to engage the community.

By blending music, dance and digital art into fun and interactive displays, the Rangoli Movement aims to reignite interest in rangoli art for younger audiences. It is part of Art Around The City, a four-month community project by the National Arts Council and STB which debuted last month.

Taking place at Gillman Barracks, Design Orchard, Little India and Chinatown, Art Around The City features workshops, installations and experiences designed to engage the man in the street.

The Rangoli Movement is presented at Project Oasis @ Little India (Poli), two unused pockets of land in Clive Street which have been transformed into public spaces for art installations. There are three pavilions.