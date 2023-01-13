Welcome the Water Rabbit with unique Chinese New Year decor

SINGAPORE – Barely a month after Christmas, preparations are already in full swing to usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit on Jan 22.

Tinsel has given way to rabbit ornaments and other bright red-and-gold paraphernalia, which many Chinese regard as auspicious elements that attract wealth and luck into the home.

According to geomancer Mark Tan from Way Fengshui Group, the lucky colours for the Year of the Water Rabbit – “which is expected to be filled with opportunities” – are blue, silver, black and white.

These colours represent the Metal and Water elements which are key for 2023.

Besides decorative accents, another new year must-have for many families is a “lucky” plant.

At Far East Flora, plants such as Four Season limes, pussy willows in a range of hues from reds to blues as well as pink phalaenopsis and yellow cymbidium orchids are flying off the shelves.

Mr Peter Cheok, sales and marketing director of plant nursery Far East Flora, says these plants – which are imported from Malaysia, China, Taiwan and the Netherlands – are sought after every year to be displayed in homes and offices, as they are a part of Chinese tradition for ringing in the new year.

“Besides the annual favourites such as lime trees and orchids, our new attraction for 2023 is the lucky Longevity Lemon shrub,” adds Mr Cheok, 43.

“With its abundance of fruit, its pleasant fragrance and the health benefits of the fruit, this plant also symbolises abundance, protection, longevity and happiness.”

The Straits Times picks eight festive accents to create bunny buzz this Chinese New Year.

Singapore art

Kelly Ser Atelier