Wanted: Young seniors at Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital

Singapore – It is now possible to walk into the newly opened Healthy Longevity Clinic at Alexandra Hospital (AH) as a “young senior” in one’s 50s or early 60s, go through a customised longevity programme and emerge with a body at least 10 years younger.

Or so claims the clinic, launched on Thursday, billed as the first in the world to open in a public hospital. It specialises in applying evidence-based medical treatments integrating geroscience and other disciplines of medicine to optimise health throughout one’s lifespan.

Geroscience, a field of research that studies the biology of ageing, has seen an acceleration in research over the last two decades, according to the United States Library of Medicine, the world’s largest medical repository.

What was once the preserve of the rich and famous who could afford to throw money at private longevity clinics is now available to the public in Singapore at, the clinic says, a fraction of the cost.

A baseline assessment and customised year-long care plan at the more than 50 sq m facility at AH costs upwards of $1,500, about a tenth of what it would cost at top private longevity clinics worldwide. The clinic is designed to be scalable to accommodate more than 3,000 individuals.

Dr Laureen Wang helms the clinic with a multidisciplinary team of specialists that includes longevity physicians, nurses, medical technologists, a health coach, a dietitian and an exercise physiologist.

She adds that the idea of longevity medicine is still new here and the individuals that the clinic sees are early adopters. They are referred to as individuals, not “patients” or “outpatients”.

“Singapore’s younger generation below the age of 35 are less concerned about health and ageing, and it is often only during times such as trying to conceive or when approaching midlife that they realise their bodies have changed,” says Dr Wang, 35, a practising cardiologist with AH and National University Health System (NUHS).

Pointing to the spartan backdrop of the clinic with its utilitarian furnishings, unlike posh private set-ups with cove lighting and designer lounge sets, she says: “We may not be located in a glamorous setting as there are less frills in a public hospital, but our longevity medicine teams will draw up a longevity road map to help individuals learn how to invest in health long after visiting the clinic, so he or she will be able to continue doing things at age 80 or 90, such as carrying grandchildren or walking up the stairs, which are a big boost for the quality of life.”

Healthspan versus lifespan

The focus of the clinic is on increasing healthspans through a holistic, evidence-based programme designed for Singapore’s rapidly ageing population that includes biomarker testing, lifestyle and dietary modifications, exercise and nutrition.

Unlike lifespan, which refers to the number of years from birth to death, healthspan is measured by the number of years a person remains in good health without a chronic or debilitating disease, well into the senior years from age 65.

The last nine to 10 years of a senior’s life are usually burdened by disease and poor quality of life, according to a 2021 report by the Regenerative Medicine journal, a London-based global peer-reviewed publication widely referred to by clinicians and policymakers.

It says that while lifespans were an important metric of health and well-being in the past, healthspans are now increasingly being measured because they show that it is not only important to live long, but also to be healthy and disease-free, thanks to recent strides in geroscience and longevity medicine.