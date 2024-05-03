Visual-effects artist turns discarded gum wrappers into sculptures

LOS ANGELES – At his day job, Mr Lyndon Barrois Sr uses high-tech software to create visual effects for movies such as Happy Feet (2006) and The Matrix: Revolutions (2003).

But in his free time, he prefers working with a decidedly less sophisticated medium: discarded gum wrappers.

The wrappers are a nostalgic choice for Mr Barrois, who started sculpting as an antsy 10-year-old with a Hot Wheels collection and a pet peeve. “You’d look in and see the steering wheel and the seats and like… where’s the driver?” he recalled.

He experimented with clay, aluminium foil, phone wires and even old chewing gum pulled from the bottom of church pews, twisting each material into tiny drivers for his cars. He soon expanded his repertoire to miniature athletes and finally landed on the perfect material in his mum’s Wrigley gum wrappers.

“It was foil on one side, so I can sculpt it, and paper on the other side, so I can colour it,” he said.

Nearly five decades later, he has made thousands of these 2.5cm-tall sculptures under the moniker It’s A Wrapper Studios.

At 59, his techniques have become more refined, but he is still using the scraps of foil and paper to create portraits of iconic moments, such as former football quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee or basketballer Kobe Bryant soaring through the air, which he brings to life using stop-motion animation.

He does commissioned work for commercial agencies and editorial outlets, as well as his own personal projects.

“I love sports and dance, I just love the movement,” Mr Barrois said. “To me, they’re just pure forms of movement and emotion, you know winning and losing – everything is wrapped up in that.”

He starts each sculpture by grabbing a gum wrapper from an Utz pretzel barrel in his studio. He brought thousands of wrappers with him from his family home in New Orleans when he moved to Los Angeles in 1992.

He sculpts each figure out of a single wrapper, twisting and bending the paper without ripping it to form legs, a torso, arms and finally a neck.

Football players get built-in shoulder pads and detachable helmets about the size of a ladybug. Basketball players are sculpted with taller, skinnier frames and bigger shoes.

He breaks in the joints on each limb so the figures can be posed and adds a head before coating the whole thing in Elmer’s glue, to ensure the paper will not unravel. He might fashion tiny accessories such as jackets or eyeglasses.