Virtual influencer Rae gets 'phygital' at Funan mall

Virtual reality influencer Rae, who is a personality created by computer graphics image (CGI) technology and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will step out of mobile phones and make an "appearance" for shoppers at Funan mall in North Bridge Road.

The hyper-realistic social media personality is fronting a campaign from now until Dec 31 by property developer CapitaLand, which owns Funan Mall, to increase footfall and inject excitement into the mall as well as engage with shoppers online through augmented reality technology.