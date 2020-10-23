Veteran architect forges Singapore storeys in stone in new book

SINGAPORE - A Chinese phrase stands out in describing the varied body of work of veteran Singapore architect Mok Wei Wei.

"Jing sui bu yi", which means "changing scenery follows the footsteps", is one of the many dynamic forces driving Mr Mok's designs.

The pithy saying is taken from one of the elements of classical Chinese gardens, where the visual finale - often a dramatic garden scene - is reached after one navigates bends and curves.

Mr Mok - whose firm W Architects' first monograph detailing 35 years of architectural designs was released earlier this month by London-based publisher Thames & Hudson - was mentored by Singapore's pioneer architect William S.W. Lim. This took place during a formative time in nation-building from the early 1980s till 2003 when Mr Lim retired.

Mr Mok found himself involved in several significant urban projects that have advanced what he terms "Singapore Architecture".

"What fascinates me about a Chinese garden is not the classical form of the architecture and its ornamentations. Neither am I attracted to the refined and poetic landscaping," says the 64-year-old, who hails from a traditional Chinese family.

"It is the spatial composition in a Chinese garden that I find intriguing. This consists of the orderly and sequential layout of its residential quarter, in contrast with the organic, fluid spaces of the garden proper."

The architect is the only son of the late Mok Lee Kwang, former chief editor of Nanyang Siang Pau and Lianhe Zaobao.

Because the China-born newspaper man wanted his children to be artists or musicians, Mr Mok and his three sisters were rigorously schooled in Chinese culture.

He is well-versed in the four Chinese literary classics and also studied painting under Singapore's pioneer artists Chen Wen Hsi, from 1963 to 1970, and Thomas Yeo from 1970 to 1971.

He also obtained a Licentiate of the Royal Schools of Music piano performing certificate in 1974.

The former student of Anglican High graduated from the School

of Architecture at National University of Singapore in 1982.

"In Chinese garden architecture, the two opposing elements come together to form a harmonious whole, giving it a duality that makes for an absorbing spatial experience," says Mr Mok. "This tension - regular versus irregular, orderliness versus playfulness and the way the richness of a space is designed to be concealed and discovered - fascinates me to this day."

He credits his mentor with firing his imagination through Mr Lim's early Modernist works of the 1960s to 1970s, to the Postmodernism of the 1980s.

Mr Mok further expands his repertoire with his own takes on Neo-Modernism in the 352-page tome, Mok Wei Wei: Works By W Architects, preferring to constantly move with the times.

He says his early exposure to Chinese literary and aesthetic values has provided a starting point for continuing explorations. He cited The Story Of The Stone, also known as Dream Of The Red Chamber, by Cao Xueqin as a creative resource. The tale chronicles the glory and decline of an illustrious Chinese family.

In 1983 and on a trip with his mentor to the United States and Japan, he met Pritzker Prize- winning architect Frank Gehry, who studied with Mr Lim at Harvard University in 1957.

The American architect influenced some of the works that Mr Lim and Mr Mok worked on in the 1980s.

Mr Lim formed Design Partnership (today's DP Architects) in 1967 with Mr Tay Kheng Soon and Mr Koh Seow Chuan, after Singapore achieved independence in 1965.

In 1972, he headed the team that designed one of the fledgling nation's first Modernist icons, People's Park Complex, the first of its kind in South-east Asia and which became a model for commercial developments.

He then worked on Woh Hup Complex in 1974, which was renamed Golden Mile Towers in the 1980s. In 1981, he formed William Lim Associates (WLA) with Mr Mok, Mr Richard Ho and Mr Carl Larson.

When Mr Lim retired in 2003, Mr Mok took on a new partner, Mr Ng Weng Pan, and renamed the firm W Architects.

In a rare interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday, Mr Lim commented on his protege's designs, from his airy sun-bathed living room condominium in Holland Road.

The cosy apartment is curated with Danish mid-century modern classic furniture and features works by pioneer artists on the walls such as Chen and Cheong Soo Pieng. A portrait of Mr Lim by founder of Lasalle College of the Arts, Brother Joseph McNally, takes pride of place in the centre of the hall.

"The quality of his work is consistently high... especially his approach to conservation, like the Victoria Concert Hall project," says the 88-year-old.

Mr Mok's imbibing of Eastern and Western design philosophies undergirds many of the works showcased in the book by Thames & Hudson, which has in the past mainly published works by European and North American architects. The company has offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Melbourne.

Mr Lucas Dietrich, international editorial director of the 70-year-old family-owned publishing house, first talked to Mr Mok about working on the firm's monograph in 2017.

"Every single project, large or small, that Wei Wei focuses on is uniquely important," says Mr Dietrich. "But what continually impresses me is the totality of his corpus, the way in which his work has both responded to international developments in architecture over the past four decades yet made it particular to Singapore."

The book documents the firm's journey in three parts: Refract, Respond and Reflect.

The first chapter, Refract, details Mr Mok's search for creative directions from the early 1980s, including several collaborations with his mentor at WLA such as Bu Ye Tian in 1982, a concept proposal for the rejuvenation of the Singapore River; and Tampines North Community Centre.

He also references the works of Singapore's living pioneer architects of the Modernist movement, namely Datuk Seri Lim Chong Keat and Mr Alfred Wong, both 90; Mr Tan Cheng Siong, 83; and Mr Tay Kheng Soon, 80.

The next stage, Respond, is about context. He asks existential questions such as, "How do you think big when you are living on a land-scarce island?"

In the final chapter, he contemplates the sense of self that roots an architect to a national identity yet is not constricting.

For a younger generation of architects such as Mr Jonathan Poh, 40, an executive committee member of the Singapore Heritage Society, Mr Mok's book is timely in continuing the conversations that are centred on conserving Modernist landmarks such as Golden Mile Complex, and not losing more icons of early nation-building such as Pearl Bank Apartments.

"We are heartened and glad to have Wei Wei as a strong proponent of conserving our modern built heritage," says Mr Poh, who runs his own architectural practice Provolk Architects.

The heritage society released a position paper in 2018 titled Too Young To Die: Giving New Lease Of Life To Singapore's Modernist Icons, advocating planning incentives for developers and building owners, such as offering more gross floor areas and more flexible re-zoning options, to stop the wrecking ball.

"Young architects like myself have looked up to Mr Mok's generation, who have been mentored personally by post-independence pioneers, and have developed their body of work to be one of excellence and innovation.

"Mr Mok's influence within the built environment community has definitely bolstered support in recent efforts to conserve prominent Modernist landmarks like Golden Mile Complex.

"We definitely hope his new book will spur many to rethink adaptive reuse of existing Modernist buildings as also one way of promoting sustainable development that in the long run is beneficial for the environment."