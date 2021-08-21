Versatile flat unlocks world of possibilities

What marketing manager Marilyn Tan likes is evident as soon as one steps into her home in Whampoa, where she has been living since November 2017.

Every section sparkles with personality, from modern Peranakan accents to musical elements. However, there is still far more than meets the eye.

For Ms Tan, who is in her 40s, the two-bedroom 700 sq ft condominium apartment had to be a sanctuary, a space for her hobbies and a place to entertain friends.

To achieve all three in one space, she approached boutique firm AMP Design Co.

Over the course of a $60,000, four-month renovation, design director Amanda Pang reconfigured the rooms by including plenty of concealed storage and pull-out pieces.

For instance, one of the drawer units in the living room's television console is a coffee table. When not in use, it blends with the rest of the units to free up space.

The units beneath the banquette in the adjacent room can also be pulled out and used as extra seating when Ms Tan's friends visit.

A small, brightly lit area off to the side of the living room and kitchen serves multiple purposes.

It is where Ms Tan has her meals and keeps her photography dry box, a wine fridge and a table for mahjong sessions.

It also functions as the main storage area, with plenty of cabinets. "Having enough space for all of my hobbies and interests was very important," she says.

Concealed storage is the key to keeping things clutter-free, says Ms Pang.

For instance, a platform provides space for shoes and luggage. There is also a workstation tucked behind a cabinet - though one would never guess it from the streamlined look.

Incorporating sliding elements, such as the barn door leading to the bedroom, also takes up less space. When shut, it resembles a feature wall.

Meanwhile, a sliding mirror on the built-in bedroom dresser pulls back to reveal a TV set behind it.

Ms Tan also wanted modern Peranakan elements for the home as a nod to her heritage, so the designer incorporated them as accents.

Geometric ventilation blocks in the living room wall and on the movable kitchen island, as well as the Peranakan tiles that make up the backsplash in the kitchen, give the space a distinct character. Keeping them in shades of calming blue adds a contemporary update while unifying the overall look.

There are also nods to other aspects of Ms Tan's life.

A wall in the living room has a custom metal grille with round bronze and black motifs inspired by musical notes. A similar feature appears in the bedroom.

Says Ms Pang: "Just as a tailor would measure someone to create an outfit that suits her, I believe good design should also suit a person's lifestyle and personality perfectly."

• This article first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

