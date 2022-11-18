URA Architectural Heritage Awards: Restored colonial-era houses in Gallop Road bag top conservation prize

SINGAPORE – The restoration of two colonial-era houses in Gallop Road – part of the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Gallop Extension – was awarded a distinction in conservation, one of the highest accolades at the recent Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Architectural Heritage Awards.

Atbara at 5 Gallop Road was built in 1898, while Inverturret at 7 Gallop Road came into being in 1906. The storied English Landscape houses, with their creamy facades and rolling lawns, were designed by prolific British architect Regent Alfred John Bidwell.