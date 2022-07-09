Turning symbols and letters into art with typewriters

LONDON • James Cook sits calmly at his desk, with the only sound the clickety clack of his typewriter. As he works, a portrait of a boy takes shape.

With subjects ranging from Hollywood actor Tom Hanks to the London Eye observation wheel, the artist can turn symbols and letters into art.

The 25-year-old produces his work in a studio in London, surrounded by typewriters and artwork, with the white dome of the O2 arena visible outside.

He began producing typewriter art in 2014, when he came across an artist from the 1920s who produced similar work. Initially, he thought the idea was impossible - until he tried it himself.

"It was simply out of curiosity that I decided to go out and get my own typewriter," he said. "Since 2014, I've just been slowly learning how to make drawings."

Cook first thought depicting buildings would be easier because of the straight lines and the ease of moving from left to right on a typewriter.

"I couldn't draw people's faces before doing typewriter art," he said. "In fact, I probably draw people better on a typewriter than I can draw freehand in pen or pencil."

He never set out to make his hobby a career and had gone to university to study architecture, but interest online encouraged him to pursue typewriter art.

People also donate typewriters to him, as he gives the machines a "second life".

Cook can produce his art anywhere, including in the shadow of the London Eye or across the river from the United Kingdom's Parliament building, the Palace of Westminster.

As the sun shines in a clear sky, he delicately produces his images using the "@" symbol, numbers and letters including "W" and "P".

For a portrait, he uses the bracket symbol to recreate the curvature of the eyes' pupils or, to illustrate the skin's complexion, he will use the "@" symbol because "it has a large surface area".

Methodically typing outside, he soon grabs attention from onlookers.

"Before the invention of Microsoft Word and the rest of it, this is what we used to type letters with," said IT engineer David Asante, who works at a hospital.

"For him to be able to turn it into a work of art, it's amazing."

Cook says it is satisfying to use this "limited" medium.

Smaller drawings can take up to four to five days, but portraits can take longer. Panoramic drawings - pieced together at the end - can take between two weeks and a month.

He will host an exhibition, which will run until next month, where people can make their own typewriter art and see his work, including the signed portrait of Hanks. He also hopes to set a Guinness World Record for the largest typewriter drawing.

But while it appears seamless to the viewer, Cook says the process never gets easier. "It's always a challenge."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE