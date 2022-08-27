Together, here in SG

An imposing circular sculpture, 20m long and 3.5m in diameter, has just been installed in the Marina Bay waterfront district with the city's dazzling skyline as a backdrop.
Fashioned from wood and metal, the anamorphic installation - which reveals its true design when viewed from a certain perspective - is a hot Instagrammable spot.
