The way forward for water supply

1. The Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) enables PUB to phase out older water reclamation plants and intermediate pumping stations, freeing up 150ha of land - the equivalent of 214 football fields - for higher-value land use.

2. A total of 19 massive tunnel-boring machines (TBM) were used for the entire DTSS Phase 2 project, digging at depths of between 35m and 55m below ground and under the seabed. DTSS Phase 2 has featured some of the largest TBMs, with outer diameters of up to 7.5m, used in Singapore to date.