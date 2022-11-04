The science behind building a better bed

BRISBANE (AUSTRALIA) – For a good night’s sleep, you need a mattress that keeps the spine aligned the same way whether you stand or lie down.

This is what Sealy Asia-Pacific discovered through collaborating with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) to develop mattress designs backed by sleep science experts.

A mattress that maintains the alignment of the spine “helps prevent back pain, discomfort and disturbed sleep”, says managing director Simon Dyer.

“Sealy Asia-Pacific has been funding sleep research at QUT for about six years, and working with scientists to not only design the mattress for the market today, but also for a new generation in the future with evolving tastes and needs,” says Mr Dyer.

The 64-year-old Australian declines to reveal actual figures, but says the funding was in the region of “a few hundred thousand US dollars” annually.

He adds that, through the company’s joint venture with owners Tempur Sealy, the latest research and development (R&D) findings are shared with the American parent company.

A corporate culture of collaborating with experts has sealed Sealy Posturepedic’s position as the top-selling mattress brand in Australia since 1999 and in Singapore since 2015.

The brand is sold in the United States through Tempur Sealy International and in the region through Sealy Asia-Pacific.

Back in the 1950s, the American owners of the brand came up with the Sealy Posturepedic mattress after consultations with orthopaedic surgeons and the company’s in-house engineering team.

Sealy Inc was founded in 1881 in Sealy, Texas, by gin and grist mill builder Daniel Haynes. Over the decades, advertisements in major newspapers across the US crafted a niche for Sealy as the only mattress in the market with “no morning backache”.

And the sales spiel worked. With an emphasis on mattress architecture that incorporated robust metal springs, a latex core and firmer foam edges, Sealy Corporation, as it was renamed in the 1960s, soon became one of the top bedding brands in North America.

In 1969, the owners in the US appointed Madad of Australia as the licensee to sell Sealy mattresses in Australia and the region. Madad was founded in 1923 by entrepreneur Sam Dyer and, by the 1960s, had become a prominent mattress brand in Australia.

Today, the late Mr Dyer’s successors have expanded the business to the Asia-Pacific region, which covers Australia, New Zealand, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as Britain.

What began as Madad became Sealy Asia-Pacific in 2000, a family-owned joint venture which is today helmed by Mr Simon Dyer and his son George, 34, its chief financial officer.