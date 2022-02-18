The Rangoli Movement, a showcase of the ancient Indian art form, opens on Mar 25

SINGAPORE - A new art initiative focused on the ancient rangoli aims to open a window to Indian art and culture for younger folks.

The Rangoli Movement is the first large-scale visual and digital showcase of a traditional art form in Singapore. The free event runs from March 25 in Clive Street in Little India.

Rangoli - or kolam in South India - is a 5,000-year-old North Indian folk floor art where coloured rice powders and organic, mostly edible materials are used to create auspicious designs outside the front door.

The word "rangoli" comes from the Sanskrit "rangavalli", which means "rows of colour".

The Rangoli Movement was conceptualised by boutique agency Texture Media, which specialises in creating interactive digital media installations for retail and commercial spaces.

The agency partnered art curator and gallerist Iola Liu, 31, from Asia Art Collective and Visual Arts Centre, and architect Randy Chan, 51, from Zarch Collaboratives.

Supported by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the project aims to embody the connection between the traditional folk art of rangoli and the principles of Singarangoli.